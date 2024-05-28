© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Airstrike on Rafah leads to international outcry and condemnation of Israel

By Aya Batrawy,
Michel Martin
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:16 AM PDT

Fallout continues from an Israeli airstrike on Rafah that killed at least 45 Palestinians in a makeshift encampment for displaced people.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batrawy is an NPR International Correspondent. She leads NPR's Gulf bureau in Dubai.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
