The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/22 KVCR Midday News: Shoes That Fit Non-Profit Donates Shoes to San Bernardino High School Students, SB City Council to Discuss City Manager Future, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 22, 2024 at 12:33 PM PDT
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino City Council is expected to discuss City Manager Charles Montoya’s future during a closed-door meeting today.

2. The non-profit Shoes That Fit of Claremont is donating new athletic shoes to all 1500 students at San Bernardino High School.

3. The City of Riverside Sustainability Manager Fortino Morales III has the responsibility of make sure the city is at the forefront of clean energy, water quality, and more.

4. Authorities say a fire that erupted along the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley scorched than a quarter-acre before it was stopped.

5. A bill advancing in the Legislature would only require healthcare providers to report domestic violence if patients need lifesaving treatment.
