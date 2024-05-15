© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Moreno Valley's general plan not compliant with environmental law

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 15, 2024 at 11:22 AM PDT
A road sign for the World Logistics Parkway sits in eastern Moreno Valley, where warehouse development and freeway construction is beginning to transform the natural landscape.
Anthony Victoria
/
The Frontline Observer
A Riverside County Judge ruled that Moreno Valley’s general plan violates state environmental law.

In 2021, the Sierra Club and Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the City of Moreno Valley after approving their general plan.

The city’s plan lays out commercial and warehouse development for the next 20 years. But attorneys say Moreno Valley didn’t properly assess the air quality and health impacts this growth will bring…particularly to underserved areas.

Matthew McKerley represents the Sierra Club.

"The city has repeatedly cited major warehousing and industrial development in the city," McKerley says. "A lot of that warehousing is located very close to people's homes."

McKerley believes the court got the right decision.

Moreno Valley City Attorney Steve Quintanilla says the city can’t comment due to pending litigation.

The court halted Moreno Valley's General Plan until it aligns with state environmental law. The city has 60 days to appeal the decision.
