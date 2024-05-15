© 2024 91.9 KVCR

An aspiring music group win NPR's Tiny Desk Contest

By Steve Inskeep,
Bobby Carter
Published May 15, 2024 at 2:15 AM PDT

NPR Music's amateur songwriter competition, Tiny Desk Contest, reveals another winner. Nearly 7,000 artists entered the contest for the 10th anniversary title.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Bobby Carter
Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.
