© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/14 KVCR Midday News: Survey Finds Most Riverside Residents Happy to Live There, CA May Require Pollutant-Warning Labels for Stoves, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 14, 2024 at 11:50 AM PDT

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A survey found most residents of Riverside give high marks to where they live and have no intentions of moving.

2. Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing to close more than 40 individual housing blocks in prisons across the state.

3. County public health leaders are calling on the California legislature to preserve funding that was enacted in the aftermath of COVID-19.

4. California moves closer to requiring new pollutant-warning labels for gas stoves.

5. A proposed water rights settlement is first step in securing Colorado River water for three Native America tribes.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad