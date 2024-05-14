5/14 KVCR Midday News: Survey Finds Most Riverside Residents Happy to Live There, CA May Require Pollutant-Warning Labels for Stoves, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A survey found most residents of Riverside give high marks to where they live and have no intentions of moving.

2. Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing to close more than 40 individual housing blocks in prisons across the state.

3. County public health leaders are calling on the California legislature to preserve funding that was enacted in the aftermath of COVID-19.

4. California moves closer to requiring new pollutant-warning labels for gas stoves.

5. A proposed water rights settlement is first step in securing Colorado River water for three Native America tribes.