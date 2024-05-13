© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Big news for gardeners: USDA updates planting zone map

By Jeff Brady
Published May 13, 2024 at 2:13 AM PDT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has an updated plant hardiness zone map. Will the new map change what gardeners should plant this spring?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
See stories by Jeff Brady