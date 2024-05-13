Big news for gardeners: USDA updates planting zone map

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.