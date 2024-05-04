Photos: Campus protests continue nationwide as some turned violent

Protests at college and university campuses continued across the country this week. These demonstrations have grown and intensified, with some turning violent when police have been called to remove protesters.

Photojournalists at NPR member stations documented the demonstrations around the country this week as they unfolded.

Texas

Michael Minasi / KUT News / KUT News A pro-Palestinian protestor blows bubbles in front of a line of Texas State Troopers on April 29, at the University of Texas at Austin.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News / KUT News Law enforcement arrest a pro-Palestinian protestor on April 29, at the University of Texas at Austin.

Missouri

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, who planned to stay in the encampment, link arms on April 27, at Washington University in St. Louis. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Prisoner vans are readied as Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on April 27 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis County police officers rams a bicycle into presidential candidate Jill Stein and other pro-Palestine demonstrators during a rally on April 27, at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Police forces arrest a pro-Palestinian demonstrator during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.

Washington, D.C.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Pro-Israel counter-protest on the George Washington University campus on May 2 in Washington, D.C. The rally took place a couple of blocks from the Pro-Palestinian encampment at GW's University Yard.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Pro-Israel counter-protestors draped in Israeli flags embrace at George Washington University.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Pro-Palestine protesters gather at George Washington University on May 2.

California

Martin do Nascimento / KQED / KQED San Francisco State University students stand arm in arm as they assemble an encampment on campus to demand the university to disclose its financial ties to Israel and divest from weapons manufacturers at SFSU on April 30.

Martin do Nascimento / KQED / KQED San Francisco State University students rally outside the Cesar Chavez Student Center at SFSU on April 30.

Martin do Nascimento / KQED / KQED San Francisco State University student Zinaib I. speaks at a rally outside the Cesar Chavez Student Center at SFSU on April 30.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS / KPBS Curtis Marez is a professor of Ethnic Studies at UC San Diego who joins on campus protests in between teaching his classes.

Oregon

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB / OPB An attendee at a pro-Palestinian protest on Portland State University's campus on April 29, in Portland, Ore.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB / OPB Barricades at the Branford Price Millar Library at Portland State University on April 29. Hundreds of people attend a pro-Palestinian protest on Portland State University's campus on Monday.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB / OPB Inside the occupied Branford Price Millar Library at Portland State University on April 30. Demonstrators protesting the war in Gaza have occupied the library since Monday evening.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB / OPB A person prepares to rest for the evening in the library, inside the occupied Branford Price Millar Library at Portland State University on April 30. All books were shelved and no books were seen damaged or disturbed.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB / OPB A "Die In" was held in from of Portland State University's Branford Price Millar Library, on May 1. As people laid on the ground, names of some children who have been killed in Palestine were read over a megaphone.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB / OPB A person who attempted to escape from the library is detained and arrested. Law enforcement teams clear protesters from Portland State University's Branford Price Millar Library on May 2. Demonstrators protesting the war in Gaza have occupied the library since Monday evening.

Washington State

Megan Farmer / KUOW / KUOW University of Washington alumni Gemini Gnull, with Freedom Road Socialist Organization, leads a chant as students set up what they are calling the UW Palestine Encampment on April 29, on the University of Washington campus in Seattle.

Colorado

Hart Van Denburg / CPR News / CPR News Hundreds of people protesting Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza marched across the Colorado State University Campus in Fort Collins, Colo., on April 29.

Ohio

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media / Ideastream Public Media Case Western Reserve University students link arms on campus on April 30, in Cleveland.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media / Ideastream Public Media Counter-protester Betzalel, who would not give his last name, wore the flag of Israel at a protest on Case Western Reserve University's campus on May 2. He said wants peace but Hamas must release the hostages.

Connecticut

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Students create signs at Wesleyan University during a May Day event at their encampment on Wednesday in Middletown, Conn.