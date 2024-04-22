KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/22 Midday News: California judge rules on transgender ballot language, environmental groups split over monthly electricity bill fee
KVCR has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:
1. California judge rules language in transgender ballot measure proposal stays.
2. Environment groups are split over a proposal that would add a new monthly fee to Californians’ electricity bills.
3. Climate advocates are asking California lawmakers, Governor Gavin Newsom to rally around a plan to put a 15-billion-dollar bond measure on the November ballot.