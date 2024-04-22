© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/22 Midday News: California judge rules on transgender ballot language, environmental groups split over monthly electricity bill fee

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 22, 2024 at 3:12 PM PDT

KVCR has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:

1. California judge rules language in transgender ballot measure proposal stays.

2. Environment groups are split over a proposal that would add a new monthly fee to Californians’ electricity bills.

3. Climate advocates are asking California lawmakers, Governor Gavin Newsom to rally around a plan to put a 15-billion-dollar bond measure on the November ballot.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria