April 17: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Josie Gaytan, Director of Government and Community Relations at Reach Out. Thank you for being with us today, Josie.

Josie Gaytan

Thank you.

Yvette

Josie, please tell us why reach out was established.

Josie

Reach Out is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the Inland Empire. Uh, and we've worked both counties, just to help community to see the issues that we're having with Latinos and try to better our communities to have a better life. So one of our big strengths is strengthening communities by bringing people together and solving the region’s toughest issues.

Yvette

Please talk about Reach Out’s programs.

Josie

We have like six departments. We have three offices, one in Upland, Jurupa Valley, and Yucca Valley. We have six departments, and about, probably about 19 different programs in those six departments. So we have Community Health Equity & Wellness, Community Health Policy, Family & Wellness, Youth & Student Wellness, Government and Community Relations, and then Health Professions. So we have a lot of different topics, we work with a lot of different communities just to help them grow in all different ways.

Yvette

Please talk about what inspires you most about Reach Out, Josie.

Josie

I think my biggest inspiration is my staff, THE staff and not my staff. But the staff at Reach Out is one of the most powerful things that has happened. They're so passionate about what they do, what they want to help the community, what they're doing out there. It's just makes me feel so empowered to do more. It just helps me see all the things that they come up with. During the pandemic, they came up with ideas to help the parents that had the kids in school. We made boxes. They came out with these ideas like, “They have nothing to do with the kids. Let's make boxes with crafts and different books and coloring books and things.”

And then we pass them out. We had a drive thru and each parent came and we gave them boxes. The kids weren't going to have graduation. So we wanted to do something special so they could remember their graduation, so we made signs, something special for them. It's just they come up with different ideas.

Yvette

Josie are there events coming up that you would like to share? And what is the best way for the community to connect with and support you.

Josie

So, we have a lot of different events. One of our biggest ones is our NIC Conference (NICC). And it's June 11 and 12. And it's at the Riverside Convention Center. I think a lot of the people know us by our NIC Conference. We also have our Latino Health Collaborative that we're going to be starting off. I’m getting a steering committee together. And then we're going to do different things with this. So one of our main goals is to provide information in healing communities, and helping the community, the Latino community. So, it's very exciting to start this again. We had it before, but we're starting it over in April. The mission is to break barriers to healthy access, and it's exactly quality time of life with the Latino communities. So, why is it an issue for you to go to the doctor? So, we're going to move the barriers to that. We're starting also our Center for Civic Policy & Leadership. It's healing communities through racial justice. This is a fellowship program that we're having. It's a 15 month program. It's bringing DEI into your organization and how to implement it into your administration, make changes so we can be more open. So, we had our last one we graduated last year. This is going to be our fourth fellowship. And it's just bringing community together to see how different everybody is and how to get along. We have a lot of health fairs a lot of different anything the community needs we do. So, the easiest way is call us, come and visit us at our healthy Jurupa office. Every first Tuesday of the month we have our Healthy Initiative from 9:00 to 11:00. Our number is (909) 245-1156. Or you can do our social media @wearereachout or our website we-reachout.org. But I would love to see everybody come and just visit us in our Healthy Initiative in Jurupa Valley. So we're starting to do a something so everybody can come and do it. We've been doing this initiative for 10 years and we still have between 40 and 100 people that show up to our meetings every month.

Yvette

Thank you so much for being with us today.

Josie Gaytan

Thank you.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News I’m Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones lideradas por latinos y que sirven a latinos para compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy hemos invitado a Josie Gaytan, Directora de Relaciones Gubernamentales y Comunitarias de Reach Out. Gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Josie.

Josie Gaytan

Gracias.

Yvette Walker

Josie, cuéntenos por qué se estableció la comunicación.

Josie Gaytan

Reach Out es una organización sin fines de lucro que ha estado sirviendo a Inland Empire. Uh, y hemos trabajado en ambos condados, solo para ayudar a la comunidad a ver los problemas que estamos teniendo con los latinos y tratar de mejorar nuestras comunidades para tener una vida mejor. Por eso, una de nuestras grandes fortalezas es fortalecer las comunidades uniendo a las personas y resolviendo los problemas más difíciles de la región.

Yvette Walker

Hable sobre los programas de Reach Out.

Josie Gaytan

Tenemos como seis departamentos. Tenemos tres oficinas, una en Upland, Jurupa Valley y Yucca Valley. Tenemos seis departamentos y probablemente alrededor de 19 programas diferentes en esos seis departamentos. Así que tenemos Equidad y Bienestar en Salud Comunitaria, Política de Salud Comunitaria, Familia y Bienestar, Bienestar de Jóvenes y Estudiantes, Relaciones Gubernamentales y Comunitarias, y luego Profesiones de la Salud. Tenemos muchos temas diferentes, trabajamos con muchas comunidades diferentes solo para ayudarlas a crecer de diferentes maneras.

Yvette Walker

Habla sobre lo que más te inspira de Reach Out, Josie.

Josie Gaytan

Creo que mi mayor inspiración es mi personal, EL personal y no mi personal. Pero el personal de Reach Out es una de las cosas más poderosas que ha sucedido. Les apasiona lo que hacen, lo que quieren ayudar a la comunidad, lo que están haciendo ahí fuera. Simplemente me hace sentir empoderado para hacer más. Simplemente me ayuda a ver todas las cosas que se les ocurren. Durante la pandemia, se les ocurrieron ideas para ayudar a los padres que tenían a los niños en la escuela. Hicimos cajas. Surgieron ideas como: “No tienen nada que ver con los niños. Hagamos cajas con manualidades y diferentes libros y libros para colorear y cosas”. Y luego los repartimos. Tuvimos un recorrido en auto y cada padre vino y les dimos cajas. Los niños no iban a graduarse. Entonces quisimos hacer algo especial para que pudieran recordar su graduación, entonces hicimos carteles, algo especial para ellos. Es sólo que se les ocurren ideas diferentes.

Yvette Walker

Josie, ¿Hay eventos próximos que te gustaría compartir? ¿Y cuál es la mejor manera para que la comunidad se conecte con usted y la apoye?

Josie Gaytan

Entonces, tenemos muchos eventos diferentes. Uno de los más importantes es nuestra Conferencia NIC (NICC). Y serán el 11 y 12 de junio. Y será en el Centro de Convenciones de Riverside. Creo que mucha gente nos conoce por nuestra conferencia NIC. También tenemos nuestra Colaboración Latina de Salud que vamos a poner en Marzo. Estoy formando un comité directivo. Y luego vamos a hacer cosas diferentes con esto. Entonces, uno de nuestros principales objetivos es brindar información para sanar comunidades y ayudar a la comunidad, la comunidad latina. Entonces, es muy emocionante comenzar esto de nuevo. Lo teníamos antes, pero lo comenzaremos de nuevo en abril. La misión es romper las barreras al acceso saludable, y es exactamente tiempo de calidad de vida para las comunidades latinas. Entonces, ¿por qué es un problema para usted ir al médico? Entonces, vamos a mover las barreras para eso. También estamos iniciando nuestro Centro de Liderazgo y Política Cívica. Es sanar comunidades a través de la justicia racial. Este es un programa de becas que estamos teniendo. Es un programa de 15 meses. Se trata de incorporar DEI a su organización y cómo implementarlo en su administración, realizar cambios para que podamos ser más abiertos. Entonces, tuvimos el último que graduamos el año pasado. Esta será nuestra cuarta beca. Y se trata simplemente de unir a la comunidad para ver cuán diferentes son todos y cómo llevarse bien. Tenemos muchas ferias de salud y hacemos todo lo que la comunidad necesita. Entonces, la forma más fácil es llamarnos, venir a visitarnos a nuestra oficina saludable de Jurupa. Cada primer martes de mes tenemos nuestra Iniciativa Saludable de 9:00 a 11:00. Nuestro número es (909) 245-1156. O puede hacerlo en nuestras redes sociales @wearereachout o en nuestro sitio web we-reachout.org. Pero me encantaría que todos vinieran y nos visitaran en nuestra Iniciativa Saludable en Jurupa Valley. Así que estamos empezando a hacer algo para que todos puedan venir y hacerlo. Llevamos 10 años haciendo esta iniciativa y todavía tenemos entre 40 y 100 personas que asisten a nuestras reuniones cada mes.

Yvette Walker

Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy.

Josie Gaytan

Gracias.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es una producción de KVCR Public Media y está financiada por el generoso apoyo del Fondo CIELO de IECF, que anima e invierte en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News soy Yvette Walker.