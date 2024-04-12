© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/12 Midday News: California's top security position still vacant after 2 years, Pomona College protests and more

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 12, 2024 at 12:53 PM PDT

KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. California’ top cybersecurity job has been vacant for nearly two years…while cyber attacks on public institutions, local governments and hospitals are on the rise.

2. The city of Stockton has settled a wrongful death suit with the family of a man who died after being held face down by police in 2020.

3. Pomona College's administration continues to come under fire for opposing divestment from weapons manufacturers who profit from the Israel-Hamas war.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a UC Berkeley Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
