4/12 Midday News: California's top security position still vacant after 2 years, Pomona College protests and more

KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. California’ top cybersecurity job has been vacant for nearly two years…while cyber attacks on public institutions, local governments and hospitals are on the rise.

2. The city of Stockton has settled a wrongful death suit with the family of a man who died after being held face down by police in 2020.

3. Pomona College's administration continues to come under fire for opposing divestment from weapons manufacturers who profit from the Israel-Hamas war.