Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/29/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A developer that is being sued by the state for failing to complete projects to house the homeless is blaming its former financial officer for misusing the public funds.

2. Murrieta Police say they will no longer use LEGO faces to shield the identities of criminal suspects. But why did they do it in the first place?

3. The historic Harris Department Store building has been gifted to the city of San Bernardino after sitting vacant for more than two decades.

4. Longtime Grand Terrace councilwoman Sylvia Robles is stepping down.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.