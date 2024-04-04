© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Local
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/29/2024

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published March 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
1. A developer that is being sued by the state for failing to complete projects to house the homeless is blaming its former financial officer for misusing the public funds.
2. Murrieta Police say they will no longer use LEGO faces to shield the identities of criminal suspects. But why did they do it in the first place?
3. The historic Harris Department Store building has been gifted to the city of San Bernardino after sitting vacant for more than two decades.
4. Longtime Grand Terrace councilwoman Sylvia Robles is stepping down.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
