4/2 KVCR Midday News: Temecula Conference To Support Investing By Black Women, Bills to Prevent Sexual Harassment at Colleges, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A conference scheduled this month in Temecula is focused on encouraging and supporting investing by black women.

2. California lawmakers are promoting a series of bills this week that aims to prevent sexual harassment and discrimination at California colleges.

3. College will cost up to $95,000 this fall.

4. Motorists creep along 1 lane after a part of California’s iconic Highway 1 collapses.

5. Desert state parks could potentially be adorned with beautiful wildflowers.

6. The Palm Desert campus of College of the Desert will host a total solar eclipse viewing session from 10am-noon on April 8 at the Science Building.

