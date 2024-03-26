Photos: Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses; search and rescue efforts continue

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410 909-384-4444
Early Tuesday morning, a part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after the Dali, a nearly 1,000-foot-long container ship heading to Sri Lanka, crashed into it.
The collision launched a search-and-rescue operation as it was unclear how many people were in the Patapsco River. Officials say that eight construction workers were repairing potholes on the bridge at the time of the collapse. Two people have been rescued with one of them seriously injured. Authorities are calling it a "developing mass casualty event."
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.