Simone St. James's new thriller puts a newlywed couple at the center of a murder case

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published March 24, 2024 at 4:59 AM PDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Simone St. James about her new book, "Murder Road," and about weaving the supernatural into her fiction.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
