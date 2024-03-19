© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/19 KVCR Midday News: SB County New Communications Center, Total Solar Eclipse in April, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 19, 2024 at 2:16 PM PDT

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Diego residents impacted by a severe January storm now have until this Friday 3/22 to apply for Disaster CalFresh benefits. BenefitsCal.com

2. A new bill aims to reduce the number of sea lions, sharks, rays, skates, and giant sea bass that are dying off the coast of Southern California in huge set gillnets.

3. The nation’s largest county will be better connected because a new state-of-the-art communications center.

4. April’s total solar eclipse is a month away.

5. Well-known personal injury attorney Larry H. Parker has died at age 75.
Shareen Awad
