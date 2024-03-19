3/19 KVCR Midday News: SB County New Communications Center, Total Solar Eclipse in April, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Diego residents impacted by a severe January storm now have until this Friday 3/22 to apply for Disaster CalFresh benefits. BenefitsCal.com

2. A new bill aims to reduce the number of sea lions, sharks, rays, skates, and giant sea bass that are dying off the coast of Southern California in huge set gillnets.

3. The nation’s largest county will be better connected because a new state-of-the-art communications center.

4. April’s total solar eclipse is a month away.

5. Well-known personal injury attorney Larry H. Parker has died at age 75.