© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/18 Midday News: Korean War veteran honored with final ceremony, Indio singer to compete in American Idol

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 18, 2024 at 7:23 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR News has your mid-day news breakdown. Here are today's stories.

1. A fallen Korean War soldier was finally laid to rest at Riverside’s national cemetery during a ceremony last Friday.
2. The City of Indio will host a send off concert and fundraiser this weekend for American Idol contestant Abi Carter.
3. California’s three public university systems are trying to keep pace with a state climate goal to be carbon neutral by 2045.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a UC Berkeley Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria