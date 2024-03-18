KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
3/18 Midday News: Korean War veteran honored with final ceremony, Indio singer to compete in American Idol
Monday through Friday, KVCR News has your mid-day news breakdown. Here are today's stories.
1. A fallen Korean War soldier was finally laid to rest at Riverside’s national cemetery during a ceremony last Friday.
2. The City of Indio will host a send off concert and fundraiser this weekend for American Idol contestant Abi Carter.
3. California’s three public university systems are trying to keep pace with a state climate goal to be carbon neutral by 2045.