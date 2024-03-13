New details emerge about fatal police shooting of 15-year-old autistic boy

New details are emerging about a fatal police shooting in San Bernardino County.

On March 9 around 4:00 pm, Ryan Gainer’s family called for help for their 15-year-old autistic son.

On the dispatch call, a distressed woman is heard asking for deputies to come to their house in Apple Valley.

Woman: He broke the house. He broke the door. He’s breaking the window.

Dispatcher: Has he broke the window?

Woman: Yes he broke it. Inaudible

The Sheriff’s department said through a statement that when deputies arrived on scene, Gainer charged a deputy with a garden tool before another deputy shot him.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus called the shooting lawful, but also a tragedy for the family and deputies involved. His department released the 911 call, but only about 30 seconds total of body camera footage so far.

DeWitt Lacy — an attorney representing Gainer’s family — says deputies failed to utilize their training.

"Law enforcement officers are trained to de-escalate situations where they meet persons with mental imparities in the field," he said in a phone interview. "But they did not do that here."

Lacy says after the shooting, there was a gap before Gainer was given any help.

"Law enforcement officers were pointing their weapons at the family who were trying to render aid to their loved one…their brother, their son, their neighbor, who they saw suffering and gasping for air," he said. "But the officers refused to allow anybody to render aid."

Gainer was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital shortly after.

Lacy says Gainer was an avid runner and says members of the sheriff’s department knew he had autism from their previous interactions with him.

"As is by most folks with autism, there's some coping mechanism his is running. And the deputies had on many times… brought him back home or helped to search for him after one of his runs, even called to the house to help with disagreements and arguments had which had arisen in the past. On this occasion, however, the deputies came to the front door without a plan of action of how they were going to encounter Ryan."

Lacy says now Gainer’s family waits for more answers.

