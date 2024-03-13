March 13: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led, and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today, we've invited Michael Ortiz with the Hispanic Bar Association of the Inland Empire to join us. Thank you so much for being with us today, Michael.

Michael Ortiz

It's a pleasure to be here.

Yvette

Please share the mission of the Inland Empire Hispanic Bar Association.

Michael

Yeah, thank you. So, the Hispanic Bar Association of the Inland Empire, our mission is to uplift and serve the Inland Empire’s Hispanic legal community. To do that by taking new lawyers, and especially Hispanic/Latino attorneys, mentoring them, making sure they have the social and professional support to really succeed here and in the Inland Empire specifically.

Yvette

Please talk about what inspired you to become an attorney and the type of law you practice today.

Michael

Yeah, of course. So a lot of it was my family, you know, my family made me feel empowered, and like becoming an attorney was a real option, and, you know, inspired me to pretty much fulfill their view and expectations of what they thought I could accomplish. And ultimately, yeah, fulfilling their dreams and my dreams along with that. I currently practice in estate planning, which is living trusts, wills and probate, which is helping families after they've lost a loved one, and transferring their assets.

Yvette

What is the type of work being done at the Hispanic Bar Association? And how can the community connect if they are in need of representation?

Michael

Yeah, you know, we're doing a lot of work. We're very energized as a board of the organization. I'm the president, of course. And right now, we're just having as many social events that we can to bring the Inland Empire’s Hispanic legal community together to foster engagement within the membership. And we're also reaching out and conducting outreach to college students, high school students to make sure that that pipeline of Hispanic/Chicano attorneys in the Inland Empire is strong for years to come. HBAIE website.

Yvette

And Michael, please share some advice you have for the next generation of attorneys.

Michael

Yeah, definitely. I think one thing that's very important is to start interacting with lawyers. If you want to be a lawyer and you're an elementary school, junior high, high school and college, you know, just reach out to some attorneys. And you might find one that can give you a few minutes of advice and you get to see the example that they are in the community and learn basically what you need to do in order to become successful and to become a lawyer yourself.

Yvette

Thank you so much for being with us here today, Michael.



Michael Ortiz

My pleasure. Thanks for having me.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

