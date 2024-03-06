March 6: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Dr. Luisa Ortega, Executive Director of Chicano Latino Youth Leadership Project. Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr. Ortega.

Dr. Luisa Ortega

Thank you for having me. Absolutely thrilled to be here.

Yvette

Please talk about Chicano Latino Youth Leadership projects, mission and programs.

Dr. Ortega

Our mission for the last 42 years has been to build an enhanced leadership potential in California youth, specifically targeting the Chicano Latino community. And the way that we do that is by offering Leadership Institutes, absolutely no cost to students and families, to attend throughout the state of California. And what we do is we built into the program, the four C's, the idea of culture, college, civic engagement, as well as community, to reinforce why we believe that the cultural capital that our students all possess and that we help to bring forward will help them to build up for a better future in higher education or whatever trajectory that they take.

Yvette

Please share your full circle moment and how that inspires your work.

Dr. Ortega

So, I am in my first year as the executive director of the Chicano Latino Youth Leadership Project, and my full circle moment really relates back to my experience as a student in 1995. So, I participated in the program, I am a product of the Inland Empire, I was a student at Murrieta Valley High School. And I was also a product of the very tumultuous times of the early 90s, w hen we had prop 187 and other propositions at the time that were challenging. I think a lot in terms of how we felt whether we fit in, whether we would have access to education, medicine. I mean, there's so many things that were left up in the air and there was a lot of students that were really motivated to kind of go out into the streets and into any, you know, area that they could to say we want to be educated, we want fairness, we want justice and equity. And in that process, I was invited to attend a conference, a youth conference at University of California, Riverside, and it was absolutely transformational for me. And that also opened the doors for me to attend the Chicano Latino Youth Leadership Project because I had students, undergrad students who were connected CLYLP that saw the potential in me to take that leadership that was already kind of emerging at the moment as a sophomore in high school. And they said, “Let us uplift it, let us put you in a situation where you can grow it and then move on.” Right? And so, a lot of times I tell folks that CLYLP was so transformative, not only in that it was telling me go on to higher education as a first gen student, it was so important for me to see other faces, Chicano Latino faces saying, we were here, you can be here too. But I think part of it was also that the CLYLP program provided a roadmap for me to understand what the process was to apply to college because I couldn't get that at home.

Yvette

Please talk about the evolution you have experienced at Chicano Latino Youth Leadership Project during your time.

Dr. Ortega

I have over 20 years of nonprofit experience working with foundations and in different capacities within the nonprofit world. For me CLYLP was a homecoming. It was the first time that I walked into a room of board members who had very similar experiences to me. It was a Chicano Latino run board, Chicano Latino run organization. It was the concept of familia that we're walking in and we're walking right back into our familia. And I think that that has really, in the first four months that I was an executive director, really set the stage in terms of where we're going with our program. This is not traditional in any sense of the word with other nonprofit experiences. This is really about the heart and the compassion that we put into the work to motivate and to inspire our youth.

Yvette

Dr. Ortega please to share any upcoming events you have and how the community can engage and support Chicano Latino youth leadership project.

Dr. Ortega

We are launching the Inland Empire Institute July 12-14. Our applications are available for any students within the Inland Empire, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, wherever you might be, we want you to apply, we want to accept students to really start again cultivating that leadership experiencing and building their capacity to be California's future. We're excited about that. And for adults, we're not leaving any adults behind, if you're interested in inspiring youth and giving back to your community, we're looking for volunteers to be facilitators and peer counselors as well.

Yvette

Thank you for being with us today. Dr. Louisa.

Dr. Luisa Ortega

Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR news, I'm Yvette Walker.