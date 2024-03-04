Here are key results in California's 2024 primaries

California's presidential primaries offer a big delegate haul, and the state's congressional primaries are also held March 5.

President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are vying for their party's delegates.

State and congressional primaries are nonpartisan, where all candidates are on the same ballot and the top two, regardless of party, run against each other in the general election.

The most notable primary is for U.S. Senate, as several candidates are vying to fill the seat long held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein and now occupied by Sen. Laphonza Butler.

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time/11 p.m. ET.

