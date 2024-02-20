© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/20 KVCR Midday News: Badwater Basin Beauty, California Schools Ramp Up Plant-Based Options, CFA Vote

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 20, 2024 at 1:06 PM PST

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California schools are ramping up plant-based options in school lunches to offer healthier dishes that have a lower carbon footprint.

2. The California Faculty Association voted on Monday to approve a new contract with the California State University.

3. Badwater Basin at Death Valley has exploded in size due to the recent deluge on rain in Southern California.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad