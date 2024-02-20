2/20 KVCR Midday News: Badwater Basin Beauty, California Schools Ramp Up Plant-Based Options, CFA Vote

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California schools are ramping up plant-based options in school lunches to offer healthier dishes that have a lower carbon footprint.

2. The California Faculty Association voted on Monday to approve a new contract with the California State University.

3. Badwater Basin at Death Valley has exploded in size due to the recent deluge on rain in Southern California.

