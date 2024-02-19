© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What layoffs in the video game industry mean for developers and the games we love

By Ailsa Chang,
Vincent AcovinoKathryn Fox
Published February 19, 2024 at 1:29 PM PST

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with video game journalist Rebekah Valentine about the trends that are driving layoffs across the industry.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Vincent Acovino
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Kathryn Fox