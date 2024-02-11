© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Thailand bans cannabis use in policy reversal

By Michael Sullivan
Published February 11, 2024 at 2:54 PM PST

Thailand looks set to clamp down on recreational marijuana use, just 18 months after it decriminalized pot, becoming the first country in Asia to do so.

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
