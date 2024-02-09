© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/9 Midday News: San Bernardino Ward 7 election, Missing Mt. Baldy hiker, Smog pollution and more

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 9, 2024 at 11:57 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino Ward 7 candidates share thoughts on city's quality of life, business development

2. Search for missing Mt. Baldy hiker are ongoing.

3. EPA considering rejecting SoCal plan to address smog/ozone emissions.

4. Both Riverside and San Bernardino County are gearing up for Valentine's Day weddings.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a UC Berkeley Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
