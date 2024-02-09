KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/9 Midday News: San Bernardino Ward 7 election, Missing Mt. Baldy hiker, Smog pollution and more
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. San Bernardino Ward 7 candidates share thoughts on city's quality of life, business development
2. Search for missing Mt. Baldy hiker are ongoing.
3. EPA considering rejecting SoCal plan to address smog/ozone emissions.
4. Both Riverside and San Bernardino County are gearing up for Valentine's Day weddings.