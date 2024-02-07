One New Orleans woman's quest to find the best king cake for Mardi Gras

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Aubri Juhasz is the education reporter for New Orleans Public Radio. Before coming to New Orleans, she was a producer for National Public Radio’s All Things Considered. She helped lead the show's technology and book coverage and reported her own feature stories, including the surge in cycling deaths in New York City and the decision by some states to offer competitive video gaming to high school students as an extracurricular activity.