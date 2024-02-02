Lincoln Memorial Shrine in Redlands to Hold 51st Annual Open House

The Lincoln Memorial Shrine in Redlands invites the public to its 51st Annual Open House on Saturday, February 3 from 11am to 3pm. The Open House also marks the debut of the new exhibition, “Imitative Lincoln: Art Derived from Photographs”. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Nathan Gonzales, Curator of the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, who talks about the activities guests can look forward to at the Open House, exhibits at the Shrine, and the importance of Abraham Lincoln, ahead of Lincoln’s birthday.

The Lincoln Memorial Shrine Open House is Saturday, February 3 from 11am to 3pm. For more information, visit lincolnshrine.org

