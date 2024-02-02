© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Lincoln Memorial Shrine in Redlands to Hold 51st Annual Open House

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published February 2, 2024 at 11:40 AM PST

The Lincoln Memorial Shrine in Redlands invites the public to its 51st Annual Open House on Saturday, February 3 from 11am to 3pm. The Open House also marks the debut of the new exhibition, “Imitative Lincoln: Art Derived from Photographs”. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Nathan Gonzales, Curator of the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, who talks about the activities guests can look forward to at the Open House, exhibits at the Shrine, and the importance of Abraham Lincoln, ahead of Lincoln’s birthday.

The Lincoln Memorial Shrine Open House is Saturday, February 3 from 11am to 3pm. For more information, visit lincolnshrine.org
LILLIAN VASQUEZ – KVCR 91.9 Radio & KVCR-TV
Life's a journey...
