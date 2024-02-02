© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Here are South Carolina's 2024 Democratic presidential primary results

By Washington Desk
Published February 2, 2024 at 10:05 PM PST
NPR

Voting concludes Saturday in South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary election — the first official nominating contest of 2024 for the party.

Last month, President Biden won in New Hampshire as a write-in candidate in a primary he skipped after the Democratic Party changed its rules in favor of seeing South Carolina go first. Also on the ballot are long-shot candidates Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and writer and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson.

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET.

The state's Republican presidential primary will be held on Feb. 24.

View the live results of the Democratic primary.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Washington Desk