© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/1 KVCR Midday News: Storm Impact on Local Water Supply, SB City Council to Discuss Improving Downtown, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:26 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Storm impact on local water supply.
  2. Riverside County residents are invited to get a firsthand look at the voting process at the Registrar of Voters headquarters in Riverside Friday at 11am.
  3. The San Bernardino city council met Wednesday to discuss ideas to improve the downtown area.
  4. eBay will pay $59 million settlement over pill presses sold online as U.S. undergoes overdose epidemic.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad