KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/1 KVCR Midday News: Storm Impact on Local Water Supply, SB City Council to Discuss Improving Downtown, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Storm impact on local water supply.
- Riverside County residents are invited to get a firsthand look at the voting process at the Registrar of Voters headquarters in Riverside Friday at 11am.
- The San Bernardino city council met Wednesday to discuss ideas to improve the downtown area.
- eBay will pay $59 million settlement over pill presses sold online as U.S. undergoes overdose epidemic.