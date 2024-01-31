Rain, snow storm to hit Inland Empire Thursday

A pacific storm is expected to hit the Inland Empire Thursday, bringing widespread rainfall and mountain snow.

The National Weather Service says the public should expect light rain in the morning and persisting showers throughout the day.

Mountain communities above 6,000 feet should prepare for two to six inches of snowfall.

Brian Adams is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He says travel conditions are going to be less than ideal in a lot of places.

"And then especially as we get later on into the afternoon… you're likely going to be contending with some nasty weather," said Adams. "So you just wanna plan in advance for that."

The storm is expected to impact the Inland Empire through next Wednesday.

