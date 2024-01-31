© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/31 KVCR Midday News: $601 Million Allocated to Address Homelessness, Precipitation Coming Thursday, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 31, 2024 at 12:47 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Just over $601 million is being allocated under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care program to address homelessness.

2. California’s snowpack is running behind average but state reservoirs are sill full from last year’s much bigger than average water year.

3. Elon Musk says the first human has received an implant from Neuralink.

4. Tropicana Las Vegas will be demolished to make way for MLB stadium.

5. NWS Meteorologist Brian Adams gives details about the upcoming storm.
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
Shareen Awad