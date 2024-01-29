What's billed as LA's first zero-proof cocktail bar recently opened in Chinatown

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410 909-384-4444
Iman Maani is a production assistant on Morning Edition and Up First. She began her journalism career at Member station NCPR in Canton, New York. She has also worked on the political docu-series, Power Trip, that covered the midterm elections. Iman is a graduate from St. Lawrence University.