San Bernardino County judge to provide ruling on seven street vendor activists by February 9

A San Bernardino County judge wants another two weeks before ruling whether seven street vendor activists will be granted bail as they await trial on charges of conspiracy, assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

Judge John Wilkerson said late last week that he’ll likely give a ruling in writing by February 9 on whether to grant the group bail, after two previous judges denied their requests.

Deputy District Attorney John Richardson again argued in court that releasing the defendants doesn’t protect the public’s safety.

Richardson claims that two defendants — romantic partners Edin Enamorado and Wendy Lujan — violated jail rules by sending messages to each other through a three-way phone call.

Nicholas Rosenberg represents Enamorado and said outside court that to his knowledge…there was no court order prohibiting the defendants from speaking to each other.

As a result, Rosenberg said authorities have placed Enamorado and Lujan in solitary confinement.

"They’re both in the hole for something they did not know they were not supposed to do," Rosenberg said. "So, let that sink in."

The trial is scheduled to start in March.