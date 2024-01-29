© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Bernardino County judge to provide ruling on seven street vendor activists by February 9

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 29, 2024 at 4:01 PM PST
Anthony Victoria
/
KVCR News
Attorney Nicholas Rosenberg, who represents defendant Edin Enamorado, speaks to the public outside of the San Bernardino County Superior Courthouse in Victorville on Friday January 26, 2024.

A San Bernardino County judge wants another two weeks before ruling whether seven street vendor activists will be granted bail as they await trial on charges of conspiracy, assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

Judge John Wilkerson said late last week that he’ll likely give a ruling in writing by February 9 on whether to grant the group bail, after two previous judges denied their requests.

Deputy District Attorney John Richardson again argued in court that releasing the defendants doesn’t protect the public’s safety.

Richardson claims that two defendants — romantic partners Edin Enamorado and Wendy Lujan — violated jail rules by sending messages to each other through a three-way phone call.

Nicholas Rosenberg represents Enamorado and said outside court that to his knowledge…there was no court order prohibiting the defendants from speaking to each other.

As a result, Rosenberg said authorities have placed Enamorado and Lujan in solitary confinement.

"They’re both in the hole for something they did not know they were not supposed to do," Rosenberg said. "So, let that sink in."

The trial is scheduled to start in March.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a UC Berkeley Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria