KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/29 KVCR Mid-Day News: Upcoming storms, California's status in education, homeless point-in-time count and more
1. A major set of Pacific storms are on their way later this week… And flooding is possible
2. California ranks 37th out of 48 states for spending on K through 12 education, according to a new report from Rutgers University, the University of Miami, and the nonprofit Albert Shanker Institute.
3. In a strategic move, Riverside County has opted to conduct a sheltered homeless Point in Time (PIT) count only in 2024, with plans to resume a full Point In Time count next year.
4. An update from the San Bernardino Police Department about their activity in 2023.