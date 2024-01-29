© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/29 KVCR Mid-Day News: Upcoming storms, California's status in education, homeless point-in-time count and more

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 29, 2024 at 3:38 PM PST

1. A major set of Pacific storms are on their way later this week… And flooding is possible

2. California ranks 37th out of 48 states for spending on K through 12 education, according to a new report from Rutgers University, the University of Miami, and the nonprofit Albert Shanker Institute.

3. In a strategic move, Riverside County has opted to conduct a sheltered homeless Point in Time (PIT) count only in 2024, with plans to resume a full Point In Time count next year.

4. An update from the San Bernardino Police Department about their activity in 2023.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a UC Berkeley Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
Anthony Victoria