Second bail hearing for street vendor activists in custody continues Friday

A bail hearing for seven people who advocate for street vendors continues tomorrow. It’s the second bail hearing for this group. Defense attorneys argue their clients should be released based on new video evidence.

Last Friday, the seven defendants pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, assault, false imprisonment and kidnapping related to incidents at protests last September.

The defendants haven been in jail for over a month as the court has ordered them to be held without bail.

Nicholas Rosenberg represents Edin Enamorado, the alleged leader of the group.

He says the latest judge presiding over the case — John Wilkerson — should reconsider bail because new video evidence shows the alleged victims were actually aggressors. Rosenberg says his client was acting in self defense.

"If we had that evidence at the bail review, we could have demonstrated to the court that the prosecution's rendition of the facts is very flawed," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy District Attorney John Richardson says releasing the group would be a public safety risk.

The trial is tentatively scheduled to start in March.

