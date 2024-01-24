1/24 KVCR Midday News: Bloomington Warehouse Approved, LA Times Plans to Lay Off 20% of Newsroom, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved a large warehouse in Bloomington at their meeting Tuesday.

2. The Riverside Police Department has announced it is seeking additional potential victims of a husband and wife suspected of sexually and physically abusing a boy and girl 10 years ago.

3. The Los Angeles Times plans to lay off 20% of newsroom, one of the largest staff reductions in paper’s history.

4. The CHP’s Highway Violence Task Force reports the number of violent crimes occurring on state highways is declining.

5. Las Vegas to California high-speed electric rail project gets OK for $2.5 billion more in bonds.