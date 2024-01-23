Warehouse near Bloomington High School approved by San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved a large warehouse in Bloomington at their meeting on Tuesday. Residents living there continue to raise concerns about diesel truck pollution.

The board voted 4-1 to approve the project.

The more than 200,000 square foot warehouse is planned less than half a mile away from Bloomington High School.

The project developer, Duke Realty, is promising local jobs and improvements to public parks and infrastructure.

Supervisor Paul Cook says he supports the project because of the promise of local jobs.

"I’m always concerned about the jobs and right now it seems it's always the jobs against the environment," he said.

Meanwhile, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., who represents Bloomington, opposed the project because it’s near the school.

"I know it’s zoned industrial and I understand people’s beliefs and property rights," he shared. "But you know in this community, in my opinion, it doesn’t make sense."

Data from the Robert Redford Conservancy at Pitzer College shows Bloomington currently has 5.3 million square feet of warehousing.