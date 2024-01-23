1/23 KVCR Midday News: CSU Strike Cancelled After One Day, Seismic Retrofit Grants, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Officials from The Riverside University Health System recently put out a press release related to the death of an infant in Riverside County and are recommending vaccinations.

2. The California Faculty Association’s weeklong strike across all CSU campuses was canceled after their first day.

3. Owners of older homes are encouraged to sign up for state seismic retrofit grants.

4. Low-income internet assistance could soon end.

5. Former gang leader charged with killing Tupac Shakur gets new lawyer who points to historic trial.

