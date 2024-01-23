© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/23 KVCR Midday News: CSU Strike Cancelled After One Day, Seismic Retrofit Grants, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 23, 2024 at 1:04 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Officials from The Riverside University Health System recently put out a press release related to the death of an infant in Riverside County and are recommending vaccinations.

2. The California Faculty Association’s weeklong strike across all CSU campuses was canceled after their first day.

3. Owners of older homes are encouraged to sign up for state seismic retrofit grants.

4. Low-income internet assistance could soon end.

5. Former gang leader charged with killing Tupac Shakur gets new lawyer who points to historic trial.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad