Alabama will attempt the nation's first execution by nitrogen this week

By Chiara Eisner
Published January 22, 2024 at 1:39 PM PST

After a failed lethal injection, Alabama is planning to execute a man using nitrogen gas on Thursday. The method has never been used in the U.S.

Chiara Eisner is a reporter for NPR's investigations team. Eisner came to NPR from The State in South Carolina, where her investigative reporting on the experiences of former execution workers received McClatchy's President's Award and her coverage of the biomedical horseshoe crab industry led to significant restrictions of the harvest.