Morning news brief

authorBy Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 2:09 AM PST

Former President Donald Trump had a big victory at the Iowa caucuses. Democrats won't know their Iowa results until March 5. Primary voters in New Hampshire head to the polls next Tuesday.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
