The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/16 KVCR Midday News: Menifee New Housing Laws, Boeing Inspections, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 16, 2024 at 1:05 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. City leaders in Menifee are taking a dim view of several new housing laws that were in response to the statewide housing crisis.

2. A San Bernardino woman was arrested on suspicion of murder in Coachella.

3. Boeing will add inspections for its 737-9 fleet after a mid-flight emergency revealed the potential of loose bolts on plugged exit doors for several planes

4. Last year, environmental groups and tribes rallied behind a proposed expansion of the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument.

5. The California Science Center has reached the next and final phase in the intricate process of assembling an upright, launch-ready display of the space shuttle Endeavour.
Local news
Shareen Awad
