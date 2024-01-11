1/11 KVCR Midday News: MoVal Man Admits to 20 Year Ponzi Scheme, Healthcare Min Wage Increase Delay, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A Moreno Valley man has admitted running a Ponzi scheme that lasted nearly 20 years and fraudulently obtained more than $24 million from at least 200 investors.

2. AARP is honoring a California woman whose journey to the US inspired her to open a shelter for homeless people.

3. Governor Newsom promise a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers across the state, but now wants to delay it.

4. Climate change is shrinking snowpack in many places.