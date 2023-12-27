Dec 27: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

This episode originally aired April 26, 2023.

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today, we've invited Tony Collins Cifuentes of Highlanders Boxing Club, HBC, Iron Youth Services. He's also the Founder and Executive Director. Thank you so much for being with us today, Tony.

Tony Collins Cifuentes

Thank you very much for having me here. I appreciate this.

Yvette

So Tony, tell us, what is Highlanders Boxing Club HBC Iron Youth Services.

Tony

Highlanders Boxing Club started in 2005. And the first project or dream was just a boxing gym. I just wanted to get kids off the streets, teach them discipline and respect. And then a few years later, we found that it was bigger than boxing. Some kids didn't want to fight. Some kids needed jobs. Some kids needed anger management classes and so forth. They needed, so much, social services. That's when we made the adjustment of saying, you know, we need to start bringing in things that kids need, and take it from there. And we founded it in 2005. The whole vision was to help the same type of population that were basically heading in wrong places, just like I was when I was a youth. When I was young, from 14 through 19, I was entering wrong paths. And I knew that there had to be more programs, especially in a community that doesn't have structure or economics or education. So that was something that was a vision that God gave me. And I wanted to make sure that that vision was out in the community. And that's how we started, and then it grew. It's going to be 18 years, and we're servicing families, kids, women, men. More than anything, it's all about the intervention, prevention that we're doing with the kids.

Yvette

Wow, that's quite impactful. Please share a story that stands out to you most during your time with Highlanders Boxing Club and HBC Iron Youth Services that has grown from your original vision.

Tony

There were these two brothers that started the program. And one of the brothers excelled and got real far. He got a job. He's an actual, like, executive chef in Vegas. So, he's doing well for himself. That kid that in the beginning - probation brought him. And through that mentorship and the organization that we had there, and that structure that we gave him - I totally believe that that was why he was able to excel and change his life, and actually get out of that lifestyle of doing bad things in the community. And also his brother. So he introduced the program to his brother. And then his brother also came in. His brother had just got out of incarceration. Also, he changed his life. And now he got a job. And some of the success stories that we have, not every kid reaches out to me, but for the most part they do. And you know, they do very well.

Yvette

Wow, that's wonderful. So please talk about how it is that you're able to raise funds to support your program and how the community can support you

Tony

Raising funds. When we started, you know, it's just pretty much word of mouth and people in that community or small businesses that believe in us or even family members. That's how we raised funds. And then also by small grants we've gotten from, you know, the Community Foundation, or other people that have believed in us or helped us. One of our biggest supporters, and we call them big brother, I've known him since I was a kid and he's been with us through all these years, is James Ramos. Not only is he a big supporter, but he's just a champion in that community. And you know, that's a guy that grew up there and you know, he’s a champion for us.

Yvette

So how can the community reach out to you and learn more about ways to support Highlanders Boxing Club?

Tony

They can find us on Facebook and follow Highlanders Boxing Club, or Google Highlanders Boxing Club or on Instagram @HighlandersBoxingClub. But our website is highlandersboxingclub.org

Yvette

Terrific. Well, Tony, thank you so much for taking the time to join us and share your story.

Tony Collins Cifuentes

Sure, thank you very much for having me here.

Yvette Walker

Beautiful. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF - Uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community for KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy, hemos invitado a Tony Collins Cifuentes de Highlanders Boxing Club, HBC, Iron Youth Services. También es el Fundador y Director Ejecutivo. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Tony.

Tony Collins Cifuentes

Muchas gracias por tenerme aquí. Agradezco esto.

Yvette

Tony, dinos qué es Highlanders Boxing Club HBC Iron Youth Services.

Tonio

Highlanders Boxing Club comenzó en 2005. Y el primer proyecto o sueño fue solo un gimnasio de boxeo. Solo quería sacar a los niños de las calles, enseñarles disciplina y respeto. Y luego, unos años más tarde, descubrimos que era más grande que el boxeo. Algunos niños no querían pelear. Algunos niños necesitaban trabajo. Algunos niños necesitaban clases de manejo de la ira y demás. Necesitaban, tanto, los servicios sociales. Fue entonces cuando hicimos el ajuste de decir, ya sabes, tenemos que empezar a traer las cosas que los niños necesitan, y continuar desde allí. Y lo fundamos en 2005. Toda la visión era ayudar al mismo tipo de población que básicamente se dirigía a lugares equivocados, al igual que yo cuando era joven. Cuando era joven, de los 14 a los 19 años, estaba entrando en caminos equivocados. Y sabía que tenía que haber más programas, especialmente en una comunidad que no tiene estructura ni economía ni educación. Así que eso fue algo que fue una visión que Dios me dio. Y quería asegurarme de que esa visión estuviera en la comunidad. Y así fue como empezamos, y luego fue creciendo. Van a ser 18 años, y estamos sirviendo a familias, niños, mujeres, hombres. Más que nada, se trata de la intervención, la prevención que estamos haciendo con los niños.

Yvette

Wow, eso es bastante impactante. Comparta una historia que le haya llamado más la atención durante su tiempo con Highlanders Boxing Club y HBC Iron Youth Services que haya crecido a partir de su visión original.

Tonio

Estaban estos dos hermanos que comenzaron el programa. Y uno de los hermanos sobresalió y llegó muy lejos. Consiguió un trabajo. Es un verdadero chef ejecutivo en Las Vegas. Por lo tanto, lo está haciendo bien por sí mismo. Ese niño que al principio lo trajo la libertad condicional. Y a través de esa tutoría y la organización que teníamos allí, y esa estructura que le dimos, creo totalmente que fue por eso que pudo sobresalir y cambiar su vida, y realmente salir de ese estilo de vida de hacer cosas malas en el comunidad. Y también su hermano. Así que le presentó el programa a su hermano. Y luego entró también su hermano. Su hermano acababa de salir de la cárcel. Además, cambió su vida. Y ahora consiguió un trabajo. Y algunas de las historias de éxito que tenemos, no todos los niños se acercan a mí, pero en su mayor parte lo hacen. Y ya sabes, lo hacen muy bien.

Yvette

Wow, eso es maravilloso. Entonces, hable sobre cómo es que puede recaudar fondos para apoyar su programa y cómo la comunidad puede apoyarlo.

Tonio

La recaudación de fondos. Cuando comenzamos, ya sabes, es más o menos el boca a boca y la gente de esa comunidad o pequeñas empresas que creen en nosotros o incluso miembros de la familia. Así recaudamos fondos. Y luego también por pequeñas subvenciones que recibimos de, ya sabes, la Fundación Comunitaria u otras personas que creyeron en nosotros o nos ayudaron. Uno de nuestros mayores seguidores, y lo llamamos hermano mayor, lo conozco desde que era un niño y ha estado con nosotros durante todos estos años, es James Ramos. No solo es un gran partidario, sino que es un campeón en esa comunidad. Y sabes, ese es un chico que creció allí y sabes, es un campeón para nosotros.

Yvette

Entonces, ¿cómo puede la comunidad comunicarse con usted y obtener más información sobre las formas de apoyar a Highlanders Boxing Club?

Tonio

Pueden encontrarnos en Facebook y seguir a Highlanders Boxing Club, Google Highlanders Boxing Club o Instagram @HighlandersBoxingClub. Pero nuestro sitio web es highlandersboxingclub.org

Yvette

Fantástico. Bueno, Tony, muchas gracias por tomarte el tiempo de unirte a nosotros y compartir tu historia.

Tony Collins Cifuentes

Claro, muchas gracias por tenerme aquí.

Yvette Walker

Hermoso. Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo del fondo CIELO en IECF - Edificando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.