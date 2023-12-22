What to know about Argentina's deregulation protests

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Amanda Aronczyk (she/her) is a co-host and reporter for Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the big, complicated forces that move our economy. She joined the team in October 2019.