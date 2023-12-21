© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/21 KVCR Midday News: CA Could Lose House of Rep Seats Due to Population Decrease, IE Fruit Fly Quarantine Zones, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California could lose multiple seats in the US House of Representatives if new population estimates from the US Census Bureau bear out.

2. Parts of the Inland Empire remain in fruit fly quarantine zones.

3. A multi-billion-dollar program to address the youth mental health crisis in California is poised for its first big test in LA County.

4. Electric scooter company Bird Global files for bankruptcy protection.

5. Rocket Lab launches a Japanese satellite from the space company’s complex in New Zealand.
Local news
Shareen Awad
