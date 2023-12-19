© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/19 KVCR Midday News: Street Vendor Activists Remain in Jail, CA Men Charged with Running Drugs Down Under, Activision Blizzard Discrimination Settlement, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM PST
Shareen Awad

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The eight street vendor activists arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department last Thursday remain in custody without bail.

2. The city of Lake Elsinore has launched a project to help restore water quality in the largest natural freshwater lake in Southern California.

3. Authorities are investigating a single engine plane crash that killed a pilot in Corona on Saturday.

4. California men charged with running drugs to Australia and New Zealand as car parts and noodles.

5. Activision Blizzard to pay $54 million to settle California state workplace discrimination claims.
