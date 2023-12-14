SoCal newspaper workers go on strike for better wages, working conditions

Unionized workers with the Southern California News Group (SCNG) went on strike today to demand better wages and improved working conditions.

A group of reporters and photographers at 11 papers formed the SCNG News Guild two years ago.

Charlie Vargas covers casinos and entertainment for the Press Enterprise. He says he makes about $40,000 a year.

He decided to strike because he can’t afford to live in the area he covers.

"We know the law protects our right to take action, to improve our pay and working conditions. And we’ll stand together and fight back if anyone faces retaliation."

The News Guild has been negotiating a new contract with SCNG for more than a year.

Vargas says so far all they’ve promised is a small pay increase.

SCNG did not respond to a request for comment.