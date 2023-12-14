12/14 KVCR Midday News: Directive to Pause Spending on Nonessential Services, U.S. Postal Service Deadlines Approaching, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Newsom administration is telling California state agencies to immediately pause spending on nonessential services.

2. Democrats in Congress reintroduced legislation this week to protect consumers who win lawsuits against big corporations from being overtaxed by the IRS.

3. U.S. Postal Service deadlines are fast approaching for on-time delivery of Christmas cards and parcels – First-Class mail and greeting cards by December 16 and outgoing priority mail by December 20.

