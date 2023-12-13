© 2023 91.9 KVCR

President Biden makes critical remarks on Israel's response to Hamas attacks

Franco Ordoñez,
Steve Inskeep
Published December 13, 2023 at 2:11 AM PST

President Biden says the Israeli government needs to keep an open mind to how Gaza is governed after the fighting there stops.

