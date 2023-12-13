© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/13 KVCR Midday News: Enrollment Declines at Nearly ¾ of CA School Districts, Unanimous Vote to Delay Senate Bill 43, Geminids Meteor Shower Peaks This Week, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Over the past five years, enrollment has declined at nearly three-quarters of California school districts, significantly larger among former and current English Learner students.

2. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted unanimously to delay implementing Senate Bill 43, a new state law allowing the involuntary treatment of Californians with severe mental illnesses.

3. Metrolink is striving to ensure a safe rail environment on its Arrow Line to Redlands after a traffic intersection preemption warning system at Eureka and Alabama streets was not working properly.

4. 23-year old Joseph Jimenez has been found sane after fatally shooting a young man and woman at a Corona movie theater.

5. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is giving away $1 million cash to one Serrano member on December 18.

6. Geminids meteor shower peaks this week under dark skies.
