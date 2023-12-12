© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/12 KVCR Midday News: Holiday Scammers Upping Their Game, Fin Whale Washes up on San Diego Beach, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 12, 2023 at 12:58 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Fontana’s City Council is considering adopting a new ordinance at their meeting that could ban protesting or picketing within 300 feet of a residence.

2. Holiday scammers are upping their game this year, according to experts at AARP FraudWatch Network.

3. A 52-foot dead fin whale washed up on a San Diego beach.

4. Santa Claus will join Riverside Fire Department crews to spread cheer throughout neighborhoods citywide starting tonight at 6pm through Thursday and then resuming for final rides December 19-21.
Shareen Awad
